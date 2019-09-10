Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 50,297 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.46% of Marathon Petroleum worth $168,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. 5,016,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,663. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

