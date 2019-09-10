West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of WTBA opened at $21.37 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.70.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,819.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in West Bancorporation by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 782.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

