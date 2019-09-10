Wesleyan Assurance Society Purchases 15,100 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.10. 3,430,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

