Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 126,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 80.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $172,809.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock worth $3,317,091 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

NYSE YUM traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 125,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

