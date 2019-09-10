Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEIR. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price (down from GBX 2,050 ($26.79)) on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,766.33 ($23.08).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,005.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

