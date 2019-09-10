Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.71, 209,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 367,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $812.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

