Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225.70 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), 130,683 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 648,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Richard Simpson sold 172,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £353,625 ($462,073.70).

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

