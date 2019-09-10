Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Down 2.7%

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.65 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.65 ($1.11), approximately 1,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.10.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.