Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$116.01 and last traded at C$117.07, 147,782 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 306,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.26.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.34, for a total value of C$2,386,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,916,157.99. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.18, for a total value of C$715,070.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,963.94. Insiders sold a total of 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,298 in the last three months.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

