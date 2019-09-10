Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 172,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. 2,736,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.