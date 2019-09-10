Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 340.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altice USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 3,171,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 360.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

