Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $565,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 871,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,602,738. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

