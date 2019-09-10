Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 414,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,757,522.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,121.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

