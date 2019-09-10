Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,333,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,869,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1,200.33. 79,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,714. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $835.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,162.23. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

