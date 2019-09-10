Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,309 Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Northfield Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth $157,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $108,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,584.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $38,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,738 shares of company stock valued at $780,564. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

