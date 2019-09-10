W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 614.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,507. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

