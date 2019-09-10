Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,137.34

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,137.34 and traded as low as $1,115.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,120.00, with a volume of 1,612 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson purchased 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £55,900 ($73,043.25).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

