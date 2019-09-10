VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years.

CDL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

