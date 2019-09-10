Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,273. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

