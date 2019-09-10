Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($415.58) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($735.47).

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.