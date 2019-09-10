Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $216,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 811,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.