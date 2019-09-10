Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,587,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,434 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,247,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,910,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,155 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,299,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.40. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.07.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

