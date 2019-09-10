Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

VRSK stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,666. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

