Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Up 7.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.75, 572,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 342,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Specifically, CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,938.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 270,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,112.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $302.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

