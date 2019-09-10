Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $454,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. 1,085,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

