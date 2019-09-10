VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF alerts:

BMV VIOG traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $155.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.50. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.