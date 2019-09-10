Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,818,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 450,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,226. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.