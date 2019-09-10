VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 90,524.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,526,206 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 3.95% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $158,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,600,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 840.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,764,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,565 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,006,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,657,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 891,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 575,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,407. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

