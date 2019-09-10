ValuEngine Lowers ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Sell

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ZIXI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 399,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. ZIX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in ZIX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

