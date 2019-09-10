ValuEngine Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.44. The company had a trading volume of 441,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,404. Equinix has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $567.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

