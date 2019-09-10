Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of VMI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 469,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 240,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,630,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

