Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VLY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,593. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

