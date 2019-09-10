UTRUST (UTK) Trading Down 4% This Week

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. UTRUST has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $892,014.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

