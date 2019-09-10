Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) is RK Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Upland Software worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upland Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 163,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

