Unity Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.