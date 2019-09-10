Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

UNTY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

