Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 277.8% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 147,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.55. 94,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,727. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.