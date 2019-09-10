Uniform Fiscal Object Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $387,944.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,828,806,887 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

