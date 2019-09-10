Unification Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $95,070.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00216813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.01236015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00087831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.