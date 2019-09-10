UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

UMBF opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at $300,085.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

