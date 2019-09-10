Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 387,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after buying an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after buying an additional 604,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,266,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 93,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

