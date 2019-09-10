Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,096 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Navient worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 47,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

