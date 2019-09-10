Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OneMain worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 33.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 19.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 25,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

