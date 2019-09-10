Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Williams Capital upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 179,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,391. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.