Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,257. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,310 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

