Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 199,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,739.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,700 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

