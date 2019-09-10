Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Up 8.6%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) shares shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.24, 394,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 330,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

