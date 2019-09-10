Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $283.73

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.73 and traded as high as $294.50. Tristel shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 30,577 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $127.02 million and a P/E ratio of 36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.71.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

