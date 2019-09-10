Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $283.73

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.73 and traded as high as $294.50. Tristel shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 30,577 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $127.02 million and a P/E ratio of 36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.71.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

