Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.18. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,105,188 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCW shares. CIBC lowered Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.50.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$110.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 97,500 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$90,675.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,097,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,990,675.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.