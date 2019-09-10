Trexquant Investment LP Invests $82,000 in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 1,012.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,802. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,678.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

